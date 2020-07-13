Newsroom
Business
Romania’s annual inflation rate rises to 2.6% in June
13 July 2020
Romania's annual inflation rate rose to 2.6% in June 2020, after easing to 2.3% in May, according to data from the statistics office INS. 

Food prices rose the most, by 5.3% year-on-year, while the prices of non-food goods increased by only 0.68% in the same period. The prices of services went up 2.7%. 

On average, consumer prices increased by 0.08% in June compared to May, and by 1.55% compared to the end of last year.

Since the beginning of the year, the highest price increases were recorded for fresh fruit (25.88%), and fruit and canned fruit (19.3%). On the other hand, prices decreased by 4.5% for eggs, and by more than 9% for fuel, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The national bank (BNR) estimates an inflation rate of 2.8% for the end of 2020 and 2.5% for 2021. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

