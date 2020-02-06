Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s central bank lowers inflation forecast on subdued demand
02 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) has reduced the projected headline inflation estimates compared to its February forecast, to 2.8% at end-2020 (from 2.7% in April), and 2.5% at end-2021.

The figure for December is 0.2 percentage points lower than in the previous Inflation Report, and the forecast for next year is 0.7 pp lower.

"There will be a slight decrease in prices, after which the inflation will hover below the level of 2.5% over a longer period, with relatively small variations," BNR spokesman, Dan Suciu, said after the central bank's board meeting.

Contrary to the forecast in the previous Inflation Report, the economy will witness, starting in Q2, a demand shortfall throughout the projection interval.

The magnitude of this contraction is difficult to assess precisely at present, according to BNR. After having peaked in the current quarter, the disinflationary pressures induced by the demand deficit will decrease gradually.

According to the NBR release, the uncertainties associated with the inflation outlook are unusually high, given the unprecedented nature of such an economic shock nationally and globally, but also changes in consumer behavior.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s central bank lowers inflation forecast on subdued demand
02 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's National Bank (BNR) has reduced the projected headline inflation estimates compared to its February forecast, to 2.8% at end-2020 (from 2.7% in April), and 2.5% at end-2021.

The figure for December is 0.2 percentage points lower than in the previous Inflation Report, and the forecast for next year is 0.7 pp lower.

"There will be a slight decrease in prices, after which the inflation will hover below the level of 2.5% over a longer period, with relatively small variations," BNR spokesman, Dan Suciu, said after the central bank's board meeting.

Contrary to the forecast in the previous Inflation Report, the economy will witness, starting in Q2, a demand shortfall throughout the projection interval.

The magnitude of this contraction is difficult to assess precisely at present, according to BNR. After having peaked in the current quarter, the disinflationary pressures induced by the demand deficit will decrease gradually.

According to the NBR release, the uncertainties associated with the inflation outlook are unusually high, given the unprecedented nature of such an economic shock nationally and globally, but also changes in consumer behavior.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania
28 May 2020
Social
Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1
27 May 2020
Politics
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program
27 May 2020
Social
Romanian state institute gets involved in developing a nasal vaccine for COVID-19