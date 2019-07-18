Romania continues to post highest inflation in EU

Romania had the highest inflation rate in the European Union in June, as consumer prices increased by 3.9% compared to June 2018, according to the European statistics office Eurostat. However, Romania’s inflation rate decline compared to May, when it stood at 4.4%.

However, June was the sixth consecutive month when Romania recorded the highest inflation in EU. The average inflation rate in EU was 1.6% in June, similar to May, while in the Euro area, the inflation rate increased slightly to 1.3%, from 1.2% in May.

Other countries with high inflation rates were Hungary (3.4%) and Latvia (3.1%). At the opposite end, Greece posted an inflation rate of only 0.2% and Cyprus – 0.3%.

Romania’s National Statistics Institute (INS) reported an inflation rate of 3.84% in June. Food prices were 5% higher, on average, in June compared to June 2018, the prices of non-food goods increased by 2.89%, and service prices went up by 4.26%.

