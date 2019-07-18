Romania Insider
Romania continues to post highest inflation in EU
18 July 2019
Romania had the highest inflation rate in the European Union in June, as consumer prices increased by 3.9% compared to June 2018, according to the European statistics office Eurostat. However, Romania’s inflation rate decline compared to May, when it stood at 4.4%.

However, June was the sixth consecutive month when Romania recorded the highest inflation in EU. The average inflation rate in EU was 1.6% in June, similar to May, while in the Euro area, the inflation rate increased slightly to 1.3%, from 1.2% in May.

Other countries with high inflation rates were Hungary (3.4%) and Latvia (3.1%). At the opposite end, Greece posted an inflation rate of only 0.2% and Cyprus – 0.3%.

Romania’s National Statistics Institute (INS) reported an inflation rate of 3.84% in June. Food prices were 5% higher, on average, in June compared to June 2018, the prices of non-food goods increased by 2.89%, and service prices went up by 4.26%.

Normal
