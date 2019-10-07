Newsroom
Annual inflation eases to 3.8% in Romania in June
10 July 2019
Romania’s annual inflation rate, which measures the evolution of consumer prices over the past year, declined in June to 3.84%, from 4.1% in May and April, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Food prices increased by 5% year-on-year in June 2019, while non-food prices registered a more moderate growth of 2.89%. Meanwhile, services’ prices were up 4.26% year-on-year.

Compared to December, the highest increases in prices were seen for potatoes (37.39%), fresh fruit (13.62%), other vegetables and canned vegetables (12.97%), and citrus fruits (19.84%). Fuel prices also increased by 4.6% in this period.

In May this year, the central bank BNR increased its annual inflation forecast for end-2019 to 4.2%, and for end-2020 to 3.3%.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

