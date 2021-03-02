Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 09:06
Business

Industrial production prices slightly up in RO in December

03 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total industrial production prices (domestic market and non-domestic market) increased by 1.3% in December 2020 compared to November, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday, February 2. The year-on-year growth was 0.3%.

In the mining industry, the production price index increased by 0.58% in December vs. November 2020 but decreased by 10.34% compared to December 2019, Bursa.ro reported. In this category, the crude oil and natural gas prices increased by 0.47% month-on-month but decreased by 19.02% compared to December 2019.

In the manufacturing industry, the production price index increased by 0.74% in December 2020 compared to November and dropped by 0.22% year-on-year. The strongest year-on-year price increase was reported in the repair, maintenance, and installation of machinery and equipment (+28.68%), while the steepest decreases were in the manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products (-3.79%) and metallurgy (-1.15%).

As for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water, and air conditioning, the production price index increased by 5.10% in December 2020 compared to December 2019 and by 4.21% compared to November 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/03/2021 - 09:06
Business

Industrial production prices slightly up in RO in December

03 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total industrial production prices (domestic market and non-domestic market) increased by 1.3% in December 2020 compared to November, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday, February 2. The year-on-year growth was 0.3%.

In the mining industry, the production price index increased by 0.58% in December vs. November 2020 but decreased by 10.34% compared to December 2019, Bursa.ro reported. In this category, the crude oil and natural gas prices increased by 0.47% month-on-month but decreased by 19.02% compared to December 2019.

In the manufacturing industry, the production price index increased by 0.74% in December 2020 compared to November and dropped by 0.22% year-on-year. The strongest year-on-year price increase was reported in the repair, maintenance, and installation of machinery and equipment (+28.68%), while the steepest decreases were in the manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products (-3.79%) and metallurgy (-1.15%).

As for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water, and air conditioning, the production price index increased by 5.10% in December 2020 compared to December 2019 and by 4.21% compared to November 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021