Industrial production prices slightly up in RO in December

The total industrial production prices (domestic market and non-domestic market) increased by 1.3% in December 2020 compared to November, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday, February 2. The year-on-year growth was 0.3%.

In the mining industry, the production price index increased by 0.58% in December vs. November 2020 but decreased by 10.34% compared to December 2019, Bursa.ro reported. In this category, the crude oil and natural gas prices increased by 0.47% month-on-month but decreased by 19.02% compared to December 2019.

In the manufacturing industry, the production price index increased by 0.74% in December 2020 compared to November and dropped by 0.22% year-on-year. The strongest year-on-year price increase was reported in the repair, maintenance, and installation of machinery and equipment (+28.68%), while the steepest decreases were in the manufacture of computers and electronic and optical products (-3.79%) and metallurgy (-1.15%).

As for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water, and air conditioning, the production price index increased by 5.10% in December 2020 compared to December 2019 and by 4.21% compared to November 2020.

