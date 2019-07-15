Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 08:11
Business
Romania’s industrial production, down in May
15 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s industrial production volume increased slightly in May compared to the same month of 2018, by 0.2% in gross terms. However, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the industrial production was down 1.7% year-on-year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In the first five months of the year, the industrial production increased by 0.7% in gross terms and 0.4% in adjusted terms.

The growth rates are modest compared to those recorded in 2017 (7.8%) and 2018 (3.5%) and represent a warning sign given the industry’s high share in Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) – over a quarter.

In May, the manufacturing industry was down by 0.3% compared to May 2018, in gross terms, and by 2.5% in seasonally adjusted terms. The mining industry was also down by 2.3% in gross terms and 2.5% in adjusted terms. The only segment that increased was the energy industry – up by 5.5% in gross terms and 4.3% in adjusted terms.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 08:11
Business
Romania’s industrial production, down in May
15 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s industrial production volume increased slightly in May compared to the same month of 2018, by 0.2% in gross terms. However, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the industrial production was down 1.7% year-on-year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In the first five months of the year, the industrial production increased by 0.7% in gross terms and 0.4% in adjusted terms.

The growth rates are modest compared to those recorded in 2017 (7.8%) and 2018 (3.5%) and represent a warning sign given the industry’s high share in Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) – over a quarter.

In May, the manufacturing industry was down by 0.3% compared to May 2018, in gross terms, and by 2.5% in seasonally adjusted terms. The mining industry was also down by 2.3% in gross terms and 2.5% in adjusted terms. The only segment that increased was the energy industry – up by 5.5% in gross terms and 4.3% in adjusted terms.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40