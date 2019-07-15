Romania’s industrial production, down in May

Romania’s industrial production volume increased slightly in May compared to the same month of 2018, by 0.2% in gross terms. However, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the industrial production was down 1.7% year-on-year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In the first five months of the year, the industrial production increased by 0.7% in gross terms and 0.4% in adjusted terms.

The growth rates are modest compared to those recorded in 2017 (7.8%) and 2018 (3.5%) and represent a warning sign given the industry’s high share in Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) – over a quarter.

In May, the manufacturing industry was down by 0.3% compared to May 2018, in gross terms, and by 2.5% in seasonally adjusted terms. The mining industry was also down by 2.3% in gross terms and 2.5% in adjusted terms. The only segment that increased was the energy industry – up by 5.5% in gross terms and 4.3% in adjusted terms.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

