Industrial price inflation eases to 24% YoY in Romania

The factory-gate prices in Romania increased by 1.24% in January while the annual increase rate eased to 24% YoY from 32.8% YoY in December, according to data reported by the statistics office INS.

Industrial price inflation, which is a driver for the consumer (or headline) price inflation, peaked at over 50% YoY in July-August to further moderate as the prices of energy and food commodity prices moderated as well.

Regarding consumer goods – the category closer to the headline inflation – the annual increase eased more moderately, though: to 19.5% YoY in January from 20.5% YoY in December. The price of durable goods, however, already moderated to a 12.1% YoY growth rate from 14.8% YoY in December.

The 13.9% YoY advance of the intermediary goods’ prices (from +16.3% YoY in December) bodes well for further development of the prices of consumer and durable goods.

