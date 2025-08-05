Macro

Romania’s industrial inflation turns negative in June dragged by energy prices

05 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Industrial price inflation in Romania turned negative -0.3% y/y in June, dragged down by the prices of energy that have constantly dropped from February to reach a negative -7.5% y/y annual contraction in June, according to data published by the statistics office INS. 

The industrial prices were largely shaped over the past years by the cost of energy, which soared in 2021-2022 to further correct downwards and stabilise over the past couple of years. The average price of energy has actually decreased by 4.4% over the past three years, after it soared by 176% over the previous three-year period.

In manufacturing, the prices have increased by only 3.3% over the past three years and by 2.2% over the past year. 

However, the prices have diverged when it comes to particular categories of goods. 

The non-durable consumer goods saw the steepest increase, 21% over the past three years and +5.7% over the past year. The robust private demand and the end-user prices absorbing the previous surge in energy prices have visibly contributed. The prices of durable consumer goods rose at a slower rate: by 12.7% over the past three years and +3.0% y/y, in line with the local currency’s stable exchange rate visible in the prices of tradeable goods.  

The prices of capital goods increased by 15.2% over the past three years but only by 2.3% over the past year. 

As regards the prices of intermediary goods, which provide an indication of the inflationary pressures on the supply side, they have increased by 2.9% y/y (slower than the prices of consumer goods) while remaining 1.7% lower compared to three years ago – pointing to no supply-side inflationary pressures.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s industrial inflation turns negative in June dragged by energy prices

05 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Industrial price inflation in Romania turned negative -0.3% y/y in June, dragged down by the prices of energy that have constantly dropped from February to reach a negative -7.5% y/y annual contraction in June, according to data published by the statistics office INS. 

The industrial prices were largely shaped over the past years by the cost of energy, which soared in 2021-2022 to further correct downwards and stabilise over the past couple of years. The average price of energy has actually decreased by 4.4% over the past three years, after it soared by 176% over the previous three-year period.

In manufacturing, the prices have increased by only 3.3% over the past three years and by 2.2% over the past year. 

However, the prices have diverged when it comes to particular categories of goods. 

The non-durable consumer goods saw the steepest increase, 21% over the past three years and +5.7% over the past year. The robust private demand and the end-user prices absorbing the previous surge in energy prices have visibly contributed. The prices of durable consumer goods rose at a slower rate: by 12.7% over the past three years and +3.0% y/y, in line with the local currency’s stable exchange rate visible in the prices of tradeable goods.  

The prices of capital goods increased by 15.2% over the past three years but only by 2.3% over the past year. 

As regards the prices of intermediary goods, which provide an indication of the inflationary pressures on the supply side, they have increased by 2.9% y/y (slower than the prices of consumer goods) while remaining 1.7% lower compared to three years ago – pointing to no supply-side inflationary pressures.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arlawka Aungtun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 August 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom allowed to use crude oil and diesel reserve after refusing contaminated Azeri oil
05 August 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s investment funds formed by mass privatisation extend EUR 100 mln to developer Prime Kapital
04 August 2025
Business
Court, creditors approve restructuring plan for Romanian steelmaker Liberty Galați
04 August 2025
Culture
Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark poised for revalidation after positive review from evaluators
04 August 2025
Justice
Prosecutors reclassify Călin Georgescu as accomplice in case of attempted coup in Romania
04 August 2025
Defense
Over a hundred thousand cartridges destroyed after fire at ammunition warehouse in central Romania
04 August 2025
Sports
David Popovici returns to Romania after double gold at World Aquatics Championships
04 August 2025
Society
Romania to activate EU RESTORE mechanism following devastating floods in Suceava and Neamț, minister says