Romanian entrepreneurs merge their coworking hubs in Bucharest

Impact Hub Bucharest, one of the first coworking space operators on the Romanian market, and 3house, a new coworking concept launched by the same investors, merged their operations.

Impact Hub Bucharest thus expands its network to three locations with a total of 6,700 sqm of coworking spaces, in the Timpuri Noi, Universitate and Floreasca areas.

The Impact Hub community members will also have access to an international network that includes 110 locations worldwide.

“We have been asked several times why we don’t bring the two brands together, so this expectation existed. We chose to do this now to strengthen our position on the market and offer our members premium experiences without losing the community feeling,” said Oana and Vlad Craioveanu, co-founders Impact Hub Bucharest.

(Photo courtesy of Impact Hub)

