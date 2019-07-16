Five companies bring 400 employees to Mindspace coworking spaces in Bucharest

Over 400 employees of Accenture, Hootsuite, Founder Institute, KPMG and InnovX – BCR Business Accelerator will join the two coworking spaces operated by Mindspace in Bucharest.

Mindspace operates coworking spaces in the Globalworth Campus, in Pipera, and in Bucharest tower Center, close to Victoriei Square. The operator has also signed partnerships with lender BCR and financial services company KPMG to offer its members banking services at preferential costs provided by BCR and free consultancy from KPMG.

Besides access to conference rooms, phone booths, and networking events, Mindspace members can also work, without extra costs, in any space the company operates abroad. Mindspace has over 14,000 members in 13 cities in 7 countries.

Mindspace opens co-working space in Bucharest, plans more

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]