iMapp Bucharest: Video mapping shows to light up the Parliament Palace this fall

iMapp Bucharest - Winners League, the largest new media art event in Romania and one of the biggest video mapping contests in the world, will take place in Constitutiei Square on September 18.

The event, which lights up the famous Palace of the Parliament in downtown Bucharest, is organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through Creart, with the support of the Chamber of Deputies.

"The 7th edition of the iMapp Bucharest event, winner of the "AV in Action" category at the AV Awards 2020 in London, celebrates the way people are gradually resuming their lives," reads the Bucharest City Hall's post on Facebook.

The theme of this year's edition is "The Show Must Go On," focusing on various areas such as art, music, sports, education, and tourism.

The event will bring to Bucharest some of the best video mapping artists in the world. The lineup includes Flightgraf - winner of the Borealis-a festival of light (the US); Jonas Denzel - winner of the Genius Loci Weimar (Germany); Fabio Volpi (a.k.a. Dies_) - winner of the Kyiv Lights Festival (Ukraine); Li Cheng - winner of the 1minute projection mapping competition (Japan); and Ricardo Silveira Cançado - winner of the Zsolnay Light Festival (Hungary). In addition, Michele Pusceddu, Jury Award winner at the 2019 edition of iMapp Bucharest, will also join the competition.

Subcarpati, a local band that combines hip-hop with elements from Romanian folk music, will open iMapp 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)