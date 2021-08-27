Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 08/27/2021 - 14:35
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

iMapp Bucharest: Video mapping shows to light up the Parliament Palace this fall

27 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

iMapp Bucharest - Winners League, the largest new media art event in Romania and one of the biggest video mapping contests in the world, will take place in Constitutiei Square on September 18.

The event, which lights up the famous Palace of the Parliament in downtown Bucharest, is organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through Creart, with the support of the Chamber of Deputies.

"The 7th edition of the iMapp Bucharest event, winner of the "AV in Action" category at the AV Awards 2020 in London, celebrates the way people are gradually resuming their lives," reads the Bucharest City Hall's post on Facebook.

The theme of this year's edition is "The Show Must Go On," focusing on various areas such as art, music, sports, education, and tourism.

The event will bring to Bucharest some of the best video mapping artists in the world. The lineup includes Flightgraf - winner of the Borealis-a festival of light (the US); Jonas Denzel - winner of the Genius Loci Weimar (Germany); Fabio Volpi (a.k.a. Dies_) - winner of the Kyiv Lights Festival (Ukraine); Li Cheng - winner of the 1minute projection mapping competition (Japan); and Ricardo Silveira Cançado - winner of the Zsolnay Light Festival (Hungary). In addition, Michele Pusceddu, Jury Award winner at the 2019 edition of iMapp Bucharest, will also join the competition.

Subcarpati, a local band that combines hip-hop with elements from Romanian folk music, will open iMapp 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 13:25
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 08/27/2021 - 14:35
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

iMapp Bucharest: Video mapping shows to light up the Parliament Palace this fall

27 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

iMapp Bucharest - Winners League, the largest new media art event in Romania and one of the biggest video mapping contests in the world, will take place in Constitutiei Square on September 18.

The event, which lights up the famous Palace of the Parliament in downtown Bucharest, is organized by the Bucharest City Hall, through Creart, with the support of the Chamber of Deputies.

"The 7th edition of the iMapp Bucharest event, winner of the "AV in Action" category at the AV Awards 2020 in London, celebrates the way people are gradually resuming their lives," reads the Bucharest City Hall's post on Facebook.

The theme of this year's edition is "The Show Must Go On," focusing on various areas such as art, music, sports, education, and tourism.

The event will bring to Bucharest some of the best video mapping artists in the world. The lineup includes Flightgraf - winner of the Borealis-a festival of light (the US); Jonas Denzel - winner of the Genius Loci Weimar (Germany); Fabio Volpi (a.k.a. Dies_) - winner of the Kyiv Lights Festival (Ukraine); Li Cheng - winner of the 1minute projection mapping competition (Japan); and Ricardo Silveira Cançado - winner of the Zsolnay Light Festival (Hungary). In addition, Michele Pusceddu, Jury Award winner at the 2019 edition of iMapp Bucharest, will also join the competition.

Subcarpati, a local band that combines hip-hop with elements from Romanian folk music, will open iMapp 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 13:25
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks