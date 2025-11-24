Romania’s Environment Ministry moves to criminalize illegal tree cutting in urban green spaces

The Romanian Environment Ministry has proposed new legislation that would make the illegal cutting of trees in urban green spaces a criminal offense punishable by prison. The move aims to close what officials describe as a legal loophole that has hindered environmental protection in cities.

The draft emergency ordinance released for public debate seeks to amend Article 140 of the Forestry Code by introducing clear criminal penalties for the unlawful cutting, destruction, or degradation of trees located in urban green areas larger than 500 sqm. Under the proposal, such acts would carry jail sentences ranging from six months to three years, regardless of whether the land is public or privately owned, including plots classified as construction yards.

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu said current legislation has repeatedly failed to protect urban trees, citing cases such as the one in Bucharest’s IOR Park, where authorities were unable to intervene effectively.

“We cannot talk about healthy cities as long as the law allows, by omission, the destruction of trees in parks and green spaces,” she said. “Through this ordinance, we will correct a legislative gap and clearly establish that abusive cutting of trees in urban green areas is a criminal act. Cities need real protection, not just declarations.”

The ministry argues the measure is necessary as Romanian cities continue to lose green space. Bucharest has seen more than 500 hectares disappear in recent decades and now counts just 0.88 trees per resident - far below the European recommendation of 3 trees per inhabitant.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mălina Norocea)