More illegal garbage imports blocked by RO Environmental Guard at customs

A number of 17 trucks operating illegal garbage imports were denied entry on the Romanian territory in the week of June 13-17, on the western border of the country, G4media.ro reported. The report covers Nadlac and Bors checkpoints with Hungary.

The Romanian National Environmental Guard said that the shipments were sent from the European Union (Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Italy, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland). The recipients were from Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

However, at the southern border of the country, trucks coming from Greece and Bulgaria were reported as transporting illegal garbage to Romanian recipients.

Following the verifications at the Nadlac checkpoint, 11 trucks of non-compliant waste containing 178.4 tons of waste (contaminated aluminum, used household items, respectively clothing, shoes, and used furniture) were forbidden entry.

For another five trucks, containing non-compliant waste (textiles, glass, plastics mixed with municipal waste), entry into the territory of Romania was prohibited at Bors checkpoint, and for another transport a criminal complaint was filed.

(Photo: Garda Nationala de Mediu/ Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com