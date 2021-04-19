IKEA starts work on its third store in Romania

Swedish group IKEA, the largest furniture retailer globally, has started building a new store in Romania, in Dumbravita - near Timisoara, Adevarul reported.

This will be the third Ikea store in the country.

The possible opening term is next spring.

The Swedish company has two Ikea stores in Romania, both in Bucharest, the first of which was opened on March 21, 2007.

In the past, the Swedish company announced in planned to reach a total of 9 stores in Romania, its biggest market in the region, following investments estimated at over EUR 500 million.

(Photo: Mrfly/ Dreamstime)

