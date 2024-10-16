Ikea reports sales on the rise in Romania

Ikea Romania reported a 12% increase in total sales for the fiscal year 2024 (September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024) and a 5% rise in online commerce compared to the previous year.

Its total sales for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to RON 1.4 billion (some EUR 280 million), up from RON 1.25 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

More than 6 million people visited the three stores Ikea has in Romania, marking a 15% increase from the previous year, partly driven by the opening of the store in Timișoara in June 2023.

The company’s two other stores in the country are located in Bucharest: Ikea Băneasa and Ikea Pallady.

The retailer also saw a 5% rise in online commerce compared to the previous year, with 382,000 orders placed online.

Over the same period, the company sold more than 26.5 million products, 65% of which were pieces of furniture and 35% of which were accessories.

It also invested EUR 20.5 mil to lower the prices of almost half of its product range. The effort was part of a broader strategy by the Ingka Group, which invested over EUR 2.1 billion across markets in the past year “to make Ikea more affordable, accessible, and sustainable in the long term.”

