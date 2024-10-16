Business

Ikea reports sales on the rise in Romania

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ikea Romania reported a 12% increase in total sales for the fiscal year 2024 (September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024) and a 5% rise in online commerce compared to the previous year.

Its total sales for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to RON 1.4 billion (some EUR 280 million), up from RON 1.25 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

More than 6 million people visited the three stores Ikea has in Romania, marking a 15% increase from the previous year, partly driven by the opening of the store in Timișoara in June 2023.

The company’s two other stores in the country are located in Bucharest: Ikea Băneasa and Ikea Pallady.

The retailer also saw a 5% rise in online commerce compared to the previous year, with 382,000 orders placed online.

Over the same period, the company sold more than 26.5 million products, 65% of which were pieces of furniture and 35% of which were accessories.

It also invested EUR 20.5 mil to lower the prices of almost half of its product range. The effort was part of a broader strategy by the Ingka Group, which invested over EUR 2.1 billion across markets in the past year “to make Ikea more affordable, accessible, and sustainable in the long term.”

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Ikea reports sales on the rise in Romania

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ikea Romania reported a 12% increase in total sales for the fiscal year 2024 (September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024) and a 5% rise in online commerce compared to the previous year.

Its total sales for the fiscal year 2024 amounted to RON 1.4 billion (some EUR 280 million), up from RON 1.25 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

More than 6 million people visited the three stores Ikea has in Romania, marking a 15% increase from the previous year, partly driven by the opening of the store in Timișoara in June 2023.

The company’s two other stores in the country are located in Bucharest: Ikea Băneasa and Ikea Pallady.

The retailer also saw a 5% rise in online commerce compared to the previous year, with 382,000 orders placed online.

Over the same period, the company sold more than 26.5 million products, 65% of which were pieces of furniture and 35% of which were accessories.

It also invested EUR 20.5 mil to lower the prices of almost half of its product range. The effort was part of a broader strategy by the Ingka Group, which invested over EUR 2.1 billion across markets in the past year “to make Ikea more affordable, accessible, and sustainable in the long term.”

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania