IKEA group gets permit for 300 MWp solar plant in Romania

Ingka Investments, the investment division of IKEA, received from the Romanian energy market regulator ANRE the final authorization for a 300 MWp photovoltaic park in Dâmbovța county, announced Economica.net.

It is a large photovoltaic park of about 300 MWp, developed in two phases within the territory of Butimanu township in Dâmbovița county. Butimanu Energy, the developer of the project, is owned by Ingka Investments Romania.

Ingka Investments bought the project at the end of last year, the company then announcing that it was at the "ready for construction" level. Once operational, towards the end of 2025, it will be able to produce enough renewable energy for the equivalent of approximately 170,000 households in Romania.

IKEA group is one of the first investors in renewables in Romania, and it now operates wind farms with a combined capacity of 171MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)