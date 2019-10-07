Romanian smartphone producer iHunt lists on Bucharest Stock Exchange

The shares of Romanian smartphone producer iHunt started trading on the alternative trading system (AeRO) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on July 9. iHunt is the first online retailer and mobile phone producer listed on BVB, according to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Nearly 1.7 million shares were traded on the first day, which represented over 12% of all the company's shares, BVB said on its Facebook page. According to the same source, 516 transactions were made on July 9, with a total value of around RON 1.5 million. The first transactions were made at RON 0.74/share but the price increased to a maximum of RON 1.1/share after about 15 minutes. At the end of the session, the iHunt shares had a price of RON 0.865.

iHunt Technology Import Export Ploiesti was set up in 2015 and sells its products mainly online, managing the online store ihunt.ro. The company had two employees and a share capital of RON 200 in 2015 and, by the end of 2018, it reached 25 employees, a share capital of RON 1.4 million and a turnover of over RON 24 million.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)