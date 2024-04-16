Romanian startup Idea Morph attracts EUR 0.3 mln for its online brainstorming tool

Romanian startup Idea Morph, founded by Cătălina Bănuleasa (CEO) and Dragoș Niculescu (CTO), said it has so far attracted EUR 300,000 in investment to transform online brainstorming sessions, internally or with clients. The new tool’s initial development took six months, and the team is now working on expanding the functionalities with the new Morph AI.

The investment in Idea Morph was supported by a grant from Innovation Norway through the SME Growth Romania - Support for Startups call.

Idea Morph’s online brainstorming platform has a guided and automatic process that helps anyone become creative and generate solutions. And this, the company says, can be equally useful for working within a team or in the feedback between companies and their customers.

The platform also comes with an idea voting system so that, at the end of any project, a top of ideas and solutions is generated, ready for implementation. Everything is done asynchronously, without the need for calls or online meetings.

Salt, the first Romanian neobank recently launched in Bucharest, introduced the concept of customer-founders, whose feedback is important for the further development of the application and the products and services offered. With Idea Morph, these were involved in different projects, and in roughly 24 hours, more than 1,700 users were registered in the application, generating more than 3,000 ideas. In the meantime, the number increased to 2,300 users and 5,000 ideas that can help improve and develop the Salt application.

The founders of Idea Morph are Cătălina Bănuleasa (CEO) and Dragoș Niculescu (CTO).

Bănuleasa is an expert in the field, with over 15 years of experience with big companies such as ING Bank, EA Sport, and Google. She co-founded a consulting agency in 2017, with which, by 2020, she led innovation processes and Design Sprints for companies such as Vodafone, Carrefour, and Banca Transilvania.

Niculescu also has over 10 years of IT experience in companies such as Google and FitBit, with broad expertise in scaling innovative software to millions of global consumers.

The Idea Morph team is currently developing Morph AI, which builds its own information curation mechanism, providing participants in brainstorming sessions with valuable real-time information. The new feature will become available to users from April 30.

