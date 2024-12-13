35 Years and One Day: Exhibition about 1989 Revolution at Romanian Cultural Institute branches in Europe

35 Years and One Day, a project focused on the 1989 Revolution, can be visited in the country and at several branches of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Europe.

The exhibition presents portraits of some of the young people who lost their lives during the anti-communist revolution of December 1989, as well as representative photographs from the events of those days in Iași, Timișoara, Bucharest, Sibiu, and Brașov.

The documentary exhibition is aimed at the young generation but also at “those who are tempted to romanticize the totalitarian communist regime.”

It will be open to the public until February 2025 in Belgrade, Seville, Madrid, Budapest, Segedin, London, Bucharest, and Iași.

The exhibition is organized by the Institute for the Investigation of the Crimes of Communism and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER), Cotroceni National Museum, and ICR.

The initiative is based on Cotroceni National Museum’s project 30 Years and One Day - the Youth Revolution, which marked, in 2019, the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the communist regime in Romania. This year, the initiative was resumed, with additional information and brought to the attention of the international public.

(Photo: ICR)

