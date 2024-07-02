Education

ICR launches essay competition for children and youth in Romanian communities abroad

02 July 2024

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) has opened the second edition of the essay competition Eu și România, targeting children in Romanian communities abroad, historical ones and in countries where Romanian is not an official language.

The competition is open to those aged between 8 and 18, who are invited to send essays and stories on their relationship with Romania, taking as a reference a quote by poet Nichita Stănescu.

An evaluating committee will award the best submissions according to several age and educational groups. They will award three first prizes worth EUR 500 each, three second prizes worth EUR 400 each, and three third prizes worth EUR 300 each.

The results will be announced on the ICR website on August 31, when the Day of the Romanian Language is celebrated.

The competition aims to consolidate the identity of young Romanians, encourage similar activities in historical communities and in the diaspora, and strengthen the connection of the participants with their country, ICR explained.

More details on the competition and how to send in the submissions are available here.

(Illustration: ICR)

