New EUR 49 mln ice rink to be built in Romania's Sfântu Gheorghe

Romania's Government, through the National Investment Company (CNI) under the supervision of the Ministry of Development, allocated approximately RON 245.4 million (EUR 49.3 mln) for the construction of an artificial ice rink with a capacity of 2,180 spectators in the municipality of Sfântu Gheorghe, Covasna county.

"In the municipality of Sfântu Gheorghe in Covasna county, an artificial, high-performance ice rink will be built, with a capacity of 2,180 spectators, which will be able to host both national and international competitions, as well as the training of senior and junior hockey teams," according to a press release of the Ministry of Development, Works Public and Administration, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The rink will benefit from special equipment for hockey and figure skating, a medical center and sports methodology, changing rooms, media spaces, public food spaces, and a parking lot.

