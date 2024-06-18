Romania's IBB construction group ponders EUR 10 mn bond issue at Bucharest Stock Exchange

IBB Holding Group (IBB Holding), a group of 12 companies active in the construction field with a focus on infrastructure projects, intends to raise EUR 10mn with a bond issue at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) to increase production capacity and for working capital.

"We consider the stock market a possible main actor for obtaining capital. We are thinking that by the end of this year, we may come out with a bond issue of up to EUR 10 mn," IBB Holding Romania CEO Anca Dănilă said at an event organized by the TradeVille brokerage house, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

This financing source would be used both for investments, to increase the operational capacity, but also for the necessary working capital, she said.

"We are also considering a share issue, but first we want investors to get to know us, to see that we are serious and that we are here for the long term," the IBB CEO said.

IBB HIB Romania announced a turnover of EUR 32mn in 2023, down from EUR 47 mn in 2022.

(Photo: BVB)

