E.ON, MOL complete Iasi - Targu Mures “electric highway” in Romania

E.ON Energia Romania launched, at the end of January, a new fast charging station for electric vehicles, located at the MOL fuel station in Targu Mures, central Romania, thus completing the "electric highway" on the Iasi-Gheorgheni-Targu Mures route, according to a statement from the company.

Similar infrastructure is developed for the Iasi-Bucharest route as well, with charging stations built in Targu Frumos, Roman, Bacau and Adjud.

Electric car owners can now use the charging infrastructure along the entire Iasi - Targu Mures route, with stations in Iasi, Targu Frumos and Cristeşti (Iasi County), Tashca (Neamt County), Gheorgheni (Harghita County), Sovata and Targu Mures (Mures County).

So far, E.ON Energia Romania has set up 15 stations, of which 7 on the Iasi-Gheorgheni-Targu Mures route, the other 8 being in the localities: Piatra Neamt and Roman (Neamt county), Bacsu, Suceava, Adjud (Vrancea county) and Bucharest.

At the same time, works are being carried out to set up a station in Ramnicu Valcea.

The initiative is part of the NEXT-E project, co-financed from European funds through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, through which E.ON Energia Romania set out to install 19 fast charging stations, another 21 to be installed by MOL, one of the partners in this project.

