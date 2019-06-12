Renault to launch “soon” budget electric model under Dacia brand

A modified version of the Renault City K-ZE small electric car currently sold in China could be sold in Europe as well under the Dacia brand and with a new name, starting 2021, according to German car magazine Automobilwoche, local Profit.ro reported.

The move would be aimed at “diluting” the average CO2 emission for the Dacia brand, since the low cost limitations prevent the use of expensive technologies in the petrol engines installed on Duster and other models currently sold by the Romanian producer.

The German car magazine revealed that the electric model would offer a WLTP range of 250 kilometres and cost around EUR 15,000, including battery. In Germany, for example, with the country’s recently increased environmental bonus, the electric Dacia would be available for less than EUR 10,000.

Renault’s decision to sell the electric car in Europe under Dacia’s label is not based on the budget value of the car and the brand image, but solely on the EU’s CO2 targets. Olivier Murguet, Renault Group head of sales, told Automobilwoche that the CO2 limits imposed by the EU are very "challenging". For Dacia cars, which have high CO2 emissions and low prices, which prevent the use of expensive technologies, the only solutions are more efficient engines.

(Photo source: Wikipedia/Jengtingchen)