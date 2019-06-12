Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 09:14
Business
Renault to launch “soon” budget electric model under Dacia brand
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A modified version of the Renault City K-ZE small electric car currently sold in China could be sold in Europe as well under the Dacia brand and with a new name, starting 2021, according to German car magazine Automobilwoche, local Profit.ro reported.

The move would be aimed at “diluting” the average CO2 emission for the Dacia brand, since the low cost limitations prevent the use of expensive technologies in the petrol engines installed on Duster and other models currently sold by the Romanian producer.

The German car magazine revealed that the electric model would offer a WLTP range of 250 kilometres and cost around EUR 15,000, including battery. In Germany, for example, with the country’s recently increased environmental bonus, the electric Dacia would be available for less than EUR 10,000.

Renault’s decision to sell the electric car in Europe under Dacia’s label is not based on the budget value of the car and the brand image, but solely on the EU’s CO2 targets. Olivier Murguet, Renault Group head of sales, told Automobilwoche that the CO2 limits imposed by the EU are very "challenging". For Dacia cars, which have high CO2 emissions and low prices, which prevent the use of expensive technologies, the only solutions are more efficient engines.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wikipedia/Jengtingchen)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/06/2019 - 09:14
Business
Renault to launch “soon” budget electric model under Dacia brand
06 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A modified version of the Renault City K-ZE small electric car currently sold in China could be sold in Europe as well under the Dacia brand and with a new name, starting 2021, according to German car magazine Automobilwoche, local Profit.ro reported.

The move would be aimed at “diluting” the average CO2 emission for the Dacia brand, since the low cost limitations prevent the use of expensive technologies in the petrol engines installed on Duster and other models currently sold by the Romanian producer.

The German car magazine revealed that the electric model would offer a WLTP range of 250 kilometres and cost around EUR 15,000, including battery. In Germany, for example, with the country’s recently increased environmental bonus, the electric Dacia would be available for less than EUR 10,000.

Renault’s decision to sell the electric car in Europe under Dacia’s label is not based on the budget value of the car and the brand image, but solely on the EU’s CO2 targets. Olivier Murguet, Renault Group head of sales, told Automobilwoche that the CO2 limits imposed by the EU are very "challenging". For Dacia cars, which have high CO2 emissions and low prices, which prevent the use of expensive technologies, the only solutions are more efficient engines.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wikipedia/Jengtingchen)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?
06 December 2019
Eco
Minister: Romania wants to ban log exports outside EU
04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40