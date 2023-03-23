Startup

Romanian AI-powered fitness video content start-up gets EUR 0.2 mln grant

23 March 2023
Hyperhuman, a Romanian AI-powered video platform made for the health & fitness industry, announced it would leverage the latest in AI technology to automate the video production and delivery process, thanks to a EUR 200,000 technology grant from the EEA and the Norway Grants.

The venture capital-backed start-up, founded by an ex-Fitbit product leader, enables hundreds of companies and thousands of fitness creators all over the world to produce and offer smart on-demand content that boosts customer retention and drives positive health outcomes.

“We believe that AI has the power to revolutionize the way video content is created and delivered in the health and fitness industry. That’s why we’ve built an AI-powered video creation and delivery platform that empowers this industry to create high-quality videos quickly, efficiently and at the fraction of the current costs,” said Hyperhuman’s CEO, Bogdan Predusca.

Hyperhuman currently works with over 160 organizations and over 5,000 fitness content creators on the platform, mostly from the USA, Canada, the UK and Australia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

