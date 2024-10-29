Aro Palace Brașov joins international hotel group Hyatt

Aro Palace SA announced on October 28 that it signed a franchise agreement with a Hyatt affiliate, marking the introduction of the Hyatt Regency Aro Palace Brașov to Romania. This follows the letter of intent signed in February and solidifies the property’s place within the Hyatt portfolio.

The next step in bringing this project to life will be the approval of the investment budget by the Shareholders General Assembly. The investment will focus on modernizing the hotel “to align with Hyatt’s hospitality experience while maintaining the building’s historic charm,” the company said.

“We have reached this significant milestone in our development strategy. Starting with the changes that our company has undergone beginning with 2023, with the strong support of our dedicated team, we are ready now to focus on this investment, which will elevate the guest experience through extensive renovations,” said Attila Joós, CEO of Aro Palace SA.

Takuya Aoyama, Vice President of Development at Hyatt, stated: “We are thrilled to bring Hyatt Regency to this property in collaboration with Aro Palace SA.”

The renovation of the Aro Palace Hotel is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with a comprehensive overhaul of all areas. The historic wing of the building will undergo a complete transformation into an executive wing.

In total, 250 suites and rooms, along with spa facilities, bars, and business lounges, will be upgraded to meet Hyatt’s international standards while preserving the hotel’s architectural and cultural heritage.

The hotel will remain operational throughout the renovation process, and the official rebranding as Hyatt Regency property is anticipated to take place in 2027.

Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents.

Aro Palace SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ARO. Its portfolio also includes the Capitol Hotel, which is currently undergoing renovations and will reopen in 2025 under the Mercure Brasov City Center brand.

Transilvania Investments holds 85% of Aro Palace SA shares.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)