Hungarian telecom regulator rejects Romanian group from 5G license auction

Hungarian telecom and media regulator NMHH rejected the participation of Romanian telecom group Digi Communications to the auction for the use of 5G licenses in Hungary, the group announced in a press release.

The group registered for the tender aiming to develop its mobile communications operations in Hungary.

“The company considers NMHH’s decision unfair and without legal grounds. In our view, NMHH’s decision exceeds the provisions of the tender documentation and is based on assumptions and future projections instead of facts and documented analyses. This decision continues a list of other unfavorable and controversial resolutions taken by NMHH in the past, related to Digi Group companies during previous radiofrequencies tenders,” the group said, adding that it would challenge the decision in court.

