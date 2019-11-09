EUR 98 mln financing contracts signed for two projects aimed at digitizing Romania’s education system

Romania’s ministries of communication, European funds and education announced on Tuesday, September 10, the signing of the financing contracts for two major IT projects aimed at digitizing Romania’s education system. The two contracts are worth EUR 48.47 million (100% EU funds) and EUR 49.46 million, respectively, of which EUR 40.75 million are EU funds.

The first project – the Electronic grade book - targets the development of an online platform that can be used, at different levels, by the school management, teachers, students and parents. This way, they will all have access to information about students’ grades and absenteeism. This project should be implemented in three years.

The second project – the Virtual library – is a digital platform with open educational resources, mainly for the high school level, which will facilitate the free access to electronic textbooks, along with other electronic educational resources such as games or auxiliary materials. This project is to be implemented in two years.

“These projects, together with the project "Integrated national platform - Wireless Campus", already in implementation, are concrete actions aimed at supporting the education system’s transition to a digital age in which the technological advances of different fields and methods of study impose a high degree of digitization of the education system,” the Ministry of Communication said in a press release.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)