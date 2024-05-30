Hungarian Group Inter-Computer, IBM Platinum Partner, expands in Romania with projected first-year revenue of EUR 3 men

News from Companies

Inter-Computer Group (ICG), a leader in the technology solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, and one of the largest IBM Platinum Partners in the region, is expanding its operations to the Romanian market starting this year. With a primary focus on integrating IBM products, especially in the financial-banking sector, the company aims to achieve a turnover of EUR 3 mln in its first year of operation. The expansion is being carried out along with local partner New Business Dimensions.

Inter Computer Romania combines the experience of two field leaders, Inter-Computer Group and New Business Dimensions, leveraging 35 years of experience in the IT and financial sectors. Thus, Inter Computer Romania aims to become the largest IBM business partner in Romania.

With a local team of 10 people, Inter Computer Romania will be led by Gabriel Tomescu as CEO. Gabriel has over 25 years of management experience in IT companies in Romania and internationally.

"Inter-Computer Romania is not just a subsidiary or an extension of the group, but an independent entity entirely dedicated to the local market. We place great emphasis on team development and on building lasting relationships with local clients and partners. Of course, our close collaboration with IBM enables us to bring top-tier solutions to the Romanian market, globally recognized for their performance and reliability. Leveraging over two decades of experience in the banking sector from our partners at New Business Dimensions, one of our main goals is to support Romanian financial institutions in their digital transformation journey. We are determined to become the trusted partner for financial institutions looking to modernize their IT infrastructure," says Gabriel Tomescu, CEO of Inter Computer Romania.

Expansion into Romania: A Strategic Move for Inter-Computer Group

Regionally, Inter-Computer Group (ICG) is recognized for its excellence in providing innovative technological solutions and customized integration services, being one of the largest IBM Platinum business partners in Central and Eastern Europe.

With experience in implementing IBM products over more than three decades, Inter-Computer Group has achieved the status of business partner for all major IT vendors, currently employing over 150 specialists with expertise in all IT technologies.

"Romania has extraordinary talent in the IT field, and we are eager to collaborate with talented local professionals. We are confident in our success in Romania, starting with an exceptional team and aiming to become the largest IBM partner in the country. Naturally, Inter Computer Romania will benefit from the group's accumulated expertise in implementing large-scale projects, as well as the support of a top-tier team of specialists," says Miklos Fabri, Inter-Computer-Informatika Ltd Hungary.

The company aims to introduce enterprise solutions to the local market that enhance operational efficiency and support the digital transformation of financial institutions. Inter Computer will provide consulting, implementation, and support services to ensure the success of IBM product integration projects. For the first year of activity, the projected turnover will exceed 3 million euros.

*This is a Press release.

