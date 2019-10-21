Italian group reportedly interested in Romanian medical services provider

Italian group Humanitas Net, which owns nine hospitals in Italy, is looking at Romanian private medical services provider Regina Maria, which was put up for sale earlier this year by its majority shareholder, investment fund Mid Europa Partners.

The Italian group seems most interested in a transaction and is closest to the financial and operational demands set by Mid Europa, according to sources in the mergers and acquisitions market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The potential value of this deal would be in the region of EUR 300 million. Humanitas Net, which is part of Techint group, owns nine hospitals in Italy and has 6,500 employees, 2,200 of whom are doctors. The company treated one million patients in 2018, according to a group report.

Mid Europa Partners took over Regina Maria in 2015 and put up for sale the company at the beginning of this year. Rothschild investment bank and consultancy firm EY manage the sale process.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]