Launched in 2021, the BVB Research Hub is the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s strategic initiative to raise transparency, broaden coverage of listed companies and strengthen investor education in Romania. Over the past few years, the platform has evolved into a central hub where individual and institutional investors, listed companies, and intermediaries can access research, data tools and educational materials — a welcome step in a market that for many years lacked easily accessible independent analysis.

What the platform offers

Fundamental research reports on listed issuers. A key pillar of the hub is its repository of research reports on companies listed on the BVB and, increasingly, on smaller-cap issuers. These reports are prepared by prominent Romanian and regional broker-dealers and investment houses (including Concorde Securities, BT Capital Partners, and Swiss Capital) and are made available free of charge to the user community. Each document includes target-price estimates, financial forecasts, and qualitative reviews of business prospects and risks — precisely the kind of insight that emerging markets often lack. Peer-comparison tools. Recognising that investors need context beyond standalone company data, the hub also provides a Peer Comparison module that allows users to benchmark listed companies across industries and indices. This functionality adds analytical depth that has long been standard in developed markets but is only now emerging in Romania. Financial-education section. In March 2025, BVB introduced a new financial education area featuring glossaries, tutorials, and beginner-friendly articles that explain core investment concepts — from understanding earnings reports to interpreting market indices. By doing so, the hub moves beyond being a research repository to become a long-term learning resource for the retail investor community. ESG Scores and sustainability insights. A distinctive feature of the BVB Research Hub is its ESG Scores section, which aggregates Environmental, Social, and Governance performance indicators for Romanian listed companies. Developed in cooperation with Sustainalytics and local research partners, the ESG dashboard allows users to explore how each issuer performs against sustainability benchmarks. The system ranks companies on environmental responsibility, social impact, and governance practices, providing a clear picture of non-financial performance — a critical consideration for institutional and ESG-oriented investors. By integrating ESG data alongside financial metrics, the hub helps investors align portfolios with responsible-investment principles and assess long-term risks more effectively. Regular updates and expanding coverage. The hub continues to evolve, with periodic updates adding new companies (notably constituents of the BET-TR index) and refining its tools. Reports are refreshed following quarterly results or significant corporate events, ensuring that investors can rely on current information.

Why this matters for investors

For Romania’s still-developing capital market, the BVB Research Hub fills a critical gap. It reduces the information asymmetry that deters smaller investors by providing professional-grade analysis for free. It improves company comparability and transparency, aiding price discovery and liquidity. And, crucially, it supports financial literacy — the foundation for a deeper and more resilient market.

Strategically, the hub reflects BVB’s ambition to elevate the Bucharest exchange’s profile as a credible regional marketplace. By offering accessible research and investor tools, BVB aims to attract both domestic and international capital while encouraging more companies to go public.

How investors can use the hub

Browse company research reports — Start on the Reports section to search by issuer name or ticker. You’ll find initiation and update reports with target prices, key valuation assumptions, and risk analyses.

— Start on the Reports section to search by issuer name or ticker. You’ll find initiation and update reports with target prices, key valuation assumptions, and risk analyses. Use peer-comparison insights — The Peer Comparison page lets you benchmark valuation multiples and profitability across industry peers.

— The Peer Comparison page lets you benchmark valuation multiples and profitability across industry peers. Build your knowledge base — The Education area provides plain-language explanations, video tutorials, and glossaries — ideal for beginners or anyone wanting to refresh their understanding of capital-market concepts.

— The Education area provides plain-language explanations, video tutorials, and glossaries — ideal for beginners or anyone wanting to refresh their understanding of capital-market concepts. Stay alert to updates — Reports are time-sensitive. Always verify that you’re reading the latest version and note the disclaimers at the end of each document.

With the BVB Research Hub, the Bucharest Stock Exchange has taken a meaningful step toward addressing two long-standing challenges in emerging markets: the scarcity of free, high-quality equity research and the need for stronger investor education. Whether you are a newcomer seeking to understand Romania’s capital market or a seasoned professional looking for data-driven analysis, the platform provides a growing suite of credible tools and resources.

For investors tracking Romania’s listed companies, BVB Research Hub is fast becoming an indispensable gateway — and a clear sign of the market’s continued maturation.

*This is native content supported by BVB.