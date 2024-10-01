How people are starting to save time with AI summarizers - ReadPartner 

Press Release

At a time when our thirst for knowledge is growing, as is the amount of content available online, the use of AI summarization tools is becoming increasingly common. Let's take a look at how these AI tools are emerging as a time-saving solution for our busy schedules.

Why AI summarizers are gaining popularity

The amount of content available online continues to grow, and generative AI is only amplifying this phenomenon. In this context, AI summarization tools respond to two main challenges:

Information overload : AI Summarization tools allow you to grasp essential points and preserve your attention span.

: AI Summarization tools allow you to grasp essential points and preserve your attention span. Lack of time: With instant summaries, you skip unnecessary details and focus only on valuable information.

Meet ReadPartner AI

ReadPartner AI Summarizer is a summarization tool designed to ease content consumption and make information more accessible globally. ReadPartner is available through a convenient web portal and a one-click Chrome summarizer extension, making it extremely user-friendly.

Discover ReadPartner Summaries capacities

ReadPartner can summarize different types of content in any language:

Websites summarizer: Quickly summarize articles and web pages.

Quickly summarize articles and web pages. YouTube summarizer: Summarize YouTube videos for quick content scanning.

Summarize YouTube videos for quick content scanning. PDF summarizer: Summarize PDFs in seconds.

How to summarize content with ReadParner’s web portal

Within ReadPartner’s web portal, you can summarize YouTube videos, websites, PDFs, or any text in a few clicks:

Step 1: Head to readpartner.com and log in by clicking "Start Using - It’s free”. ● Step 2: Select the type of content you want to summarize.

Step 3. Paste the content URL/text and press enter or click the green button.

Step 4: Your summary is created, you can adjust various settings by clicking on “Change summary settings”.

Discover ReadPartner Chrome Summarizer Chrome extension

If you’re looking to increase your productivity with AI even more, you can create summaries in just one click without the need to switch tabs with the ReadPartner AI Chrome summarizer extension. Once installed a ReadPartner button appears on the top right corner of your browser as well as under YouTube videos, allowing you to generate summaries in just one click.

Who can save time using AI Summarizers

Anyone who consumes content online, values their time, or wants to learn more in less time can benefit from using an AI summarization tool like ReadPartner:

User What can be summarized Benefits

Students - Summarize notes and textbooks. Focus on key concepts, and speed up study time.

Content Creators - Summarize articles, websites, and videos. Stay updated on trends with limited time investment.

Professionals - Summarize reports, emails, and documents. Prioritize important information for quicker decision-making.

Researchers - Summarize scientific papers and global studies. Quickly grapes key insights from lengthy papers.

Journalists - Summarize news and reports. Quick access to important points globally.

FAQ

Can I try ReadPartner for free?

Absolutely, you can create an account and try ReadPartner’s summarizing capabilities for free.

Can AI summarize a PDF file?

ReadPartner is a fast and accurate PDF summarizer. Simply head to readpartner.com and upload your PDF. You can easily customize the output via the summary settings.

How to summarize YouTube videos?

With ReadPartner it is very easy to summarize YouTube videos, you have two options:

Copy and paste the Video’s URL into the web portal. Install the ReadPartner Chrome extension and simply click on the summarization button under your video.

How to summarize an article with AI?

You can summarize articles in a few clicks with ReadPartner AI using the web portal, or the ReadPartner Chrome extension. Either copy and paste the article’s URL into the web portal or install the ReadPartner Chrome summarizer extension and simply click on the ReadPartner button on the top right corner of your browser.

No one would say no to more free time. If you spend time online consuming content, you can benefit from an AI summarization tool like ReadPartner. Easily save time without neglecting important information, try ReadPartner AI today.

*This is a Press release.