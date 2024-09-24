Society

Households hit by floods in Romania get EUR 3,000 from government for appliances

24 September 2024

The households affected by the recent severe floods would benefit from a voucher of RON 15,000 (EUR 3,000) each for purchasing household appliances, Social Democrat (PSD) spokesman Lucian Romaşcanu announced on September 23, quoted by Agerpres and Bursa.ro.

He said that in the coalition's last meeting on September 23, the PSD and PNL leaders established the granting of vouchers for each household to purchase electrical appliances.

Romaşcanu also stated that during the meeting of the National Permanent Bureau of the PSD on the same day, the measures that must be taken to restore the areas affected by floods were discussed.

"The [EUR]1.5 billion requested by the government, through the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, approved by the European Commission, will be invested mainly in the restoration of the infrastructure. PSD presidents of Vaslui and Galati counties reported on their regions. The infrastructure damaged by the floods will be restored. They will continue the investments in the development area and dams so that such events, as happened, unfortunately, three times in a row, in the same place, cannot be repeated," Romașcanu said in a press conference held at PSD headquarters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

