Over 130,000 households in RO disconnected from the grid for not paying electricity bills

Over 130,000 households in Romania were disconnected from the electricity grid for not paying their electricity bills in 2018, according to a report of the energy sector regulator – ANRE, Economica.net reported.

The number of disconnected households increased significantly compared to 2017 when there were close to 96,000 such cases.

Last year, the highest number of disconnected households for unpaid bills was reported by Electrica Transilvania Sud, the distribution company that covers the southern part of Transylvania, with almost 33,000 cases, double compared to 2017.

Delgaz Grid, the electricity distributor in the Moldova region, reported 26,600 such cases, up from 19,000 in 2017. Electrica Transilvania Nord, which covers the northern part of Transylvania, had over 26,000 such cases, up from 23,500 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the three distribution companies controlled by Italian group Enel, which cover the southern Muntenia, Dobrogea and Banat regions, had fewer cases of disconnected households due to unpaid bills. E-Distributie Muntenia, the company that also covers the capital Bucharest, reported 4,000 disconnected households in 2018, down from almost 10,000 in 2017.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

