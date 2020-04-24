Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:41
Social
Hotels in Romania will reopen after May 15, PM says
24 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The hotels in Romania will reopen after May 15, when Romania will start to ease the restrictions imposed during the state of emergency, prime minister Ludovic Orban said. However, the restaurants will remain closed, and the citizens will still have to respect some restrictions.

President Klaus Iohannis announced that the coronavirus lockdown will end on May 15 in Romania and that the authorities are working on a phased relaxation plan.

Orban said on Thursday evening, April 23, at local news channel B1, that the restaurants will remain closed for now, and that the government is currently analyzing the risks of reopening them.

"Before relaxing certain measures, we do an epidemiological investigation. I can't give a time horizon; we don't know when the restaurants will reopen," the PM said, according to local Economica.net.

"As for hotels, hotels will certainly not have restrictions, hotels will be able to operate under certain conditions to comply with rules to minimize the possibility of infection. This will also depend on the movement of people and the demand for accommodation," he added.

Orban also said that, although people will be allowed to move freely after May 15, there would still be certain restrictions.

"Citizens will be able to move freely, and they will be able to leave the house. This measure applies to all citizens, including those over 65 years of age. Of course, some rules will have to be followed, social distancing rules: not to form groups larger than three people, to wear a mask. To wear masks at the office, in commercial spaces, on public transport, at work," the prime minister explained.

President Iohannis also said that protective masks would become mandatory in all enclosed public spaces and public transport after May 15, for as long as needed.

In this context, Marcel Ciolacu, the interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), submitted to the Parliament a bill signed by PSD and Pro Romania MPs, which says that the authorities should distribute free masks to citizens. According to this bill, every Romanian should receive 30 masks by May 15, local Digi24.ro reported. Meanwhile, prime minister Orban said that the government would look for solutions to allow the purchase of masks for vulnerable people and those with low incomes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:41
Social
Hotels in Romania will reopen after May 15, PM says
24 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The hotels in Romania will reopen after May 15, when Romania will start to ease the restrictions imposed during the state of emergency, prime minister Ludovic Orban said. However, the restaurants will remain closed, and the citizens will still have to respect some restrictions.

President Klaus Iohannis announced that the coronavirus lockdown will end on May 15 in Romania and that the authorities are working on a phased relaxation plan.

Orban said on Thursday evening, April 23, at local news channel B1, that the restaurants will remain closed for now, and that the government is currently analyzing the risks of reopening them.

"Before relaxing certain measures, we do an epidemiological investigation. I can't give a time horizon; we don't know when the restaurants will reopen," the PM said, according to local Economica.net.

"As for hotels, hotels will certainly not have restrictions, hotels will be able to operate under certain conditions to comply with rules to minimize the possibility of infection. This will also depend on the movement of people and the demand for accommodation," he added.

Orban also said that, although people will be allowed to move freely after May 15, there would still be certain restrictions.

"Citizens will be able to move freely, and they will be able to leave the house. This measure applies to all citizens, including those over 65 years of age. Of course, some rules will have to be followed, social distancing rules: not to form groups larger than three people, to wear a mask. To wear masks at the office, in commercial spaces, on public transport, at work," the prime minister explained.

President Iohannis also said that protective masks would become mandatory in all enclosed public spaces and public transport after May 15, for as long as needed.

In this context, Marcel Ciolacu, the interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), submitted to the Parliament a bill signed by PSD and Pro Romania MPs, which says that the authorities should distribute free masks to citizens. According to this bill, every Romanian should receive 30 masks by May 15, local Digi24.ro reported. Meanwhile, prime minister Orban said that the government would look for solutions to allow the purchase of masks for vulnerable people and those with low incomes.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire