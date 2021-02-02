Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

People

Hospitality entrepreneur joins real estate developer Impact as Development Director

02 February 2021
Romanian entrepreneur Constantin (Tinu) Sebesanu, best-known for his businesses in the local hospitality sector, has joined real estate developer Impact (IMP) as Development Director.

With over 25 years of experience in project development and asset management, Sebesanu will help expand the company nationally through new sustainable constructions, according to a company press release.

He owns Trend Hospitality, one of the top Romanian consultancy firms in the hospitality sector and a local partner for several international hotel chains.

"We are pleased to have Constantin Sebesanu at the head of our development department. In a strategic position within the company, we are confident that he will have a significant contribution to the implementation of our expansion strategy at national level. The company's goal is to build quality, sustainable housing, continuously improving our building process, and Constantine's experience fits this direction perfectly," said Sorin Apostol, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

In January 2021, Impact started the construction of the New Greenfield (Phase IV development), with the objective of implementing an environmentally responsible building concept that meets the highest energy efficiency standards. In parallel, the company is working on the last phase of Luxuria Residence in Bucharest and on the Boreal Plus residential complex in Constanta.

This year, it will start a new project - Greenfield Copou Iasi – that will replicate the Greenfield Baneasa model.

Impact Developer and Contractor is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 105 mln. Its majority shareholder is local investor Gheorghe Iaciu with a 59.4% stake.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

