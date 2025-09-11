British investor Ghai Sant Ram launches HORIZON CITY - a EUR 130 mln residential project in the North of Bucharest

News from Companies

British investor Ghai Sant Ram announces the official launch of a new residential project in Romania.

HORIZON CITY is shaping up to be one of the most significant residential developments currently underway in Bucharest. Located on Bulevardul Pipera no. 2/IXA, right next to Kaufland Pipera and the main business and lifestyle hub of Northern Bucharest, the project represents a €130 million investment on a plot of nearly 23,000 sqm.

The development will be carried out in two phases and will include all the types of housing most in demand on the market – from studios and one-bedroom apartments to two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious four-bedroom units and duplexes. The homes are designed both as profitable investments and as ideal living options for families seeking a home well connected to road, educational, and healthcare infrastructure.

In total, the complex will feature 699 apartments and 926 parking spaces, with construction scheduled for full completion and delivery by mid-2027.

“HORIZON CITY is our answer to one of Bucharest’s greatest challenges: the need for high-quality housing, well integrated into the urban fabric, bringing added value to the city’s image and maximum comfort for residents. We deliberately chose the North of the Capital because it concentrates economic, educational, and social development, and our project complements this growth with a residential standard adapted to the present and the future. Here we aim to lay the foundation of a community that will become a landmark for decades and generations to come,” said Cristian Stanciu, CEO of the HORIZON CITY project.

Facilities and lifestyle advantages

HORIZON CITY stands out through its generous green areas – over 9,400 sqm dedicated to gardens and relaxation zones, representing 41% of the total land area, well above the average for similar projects in Bucharest.

To encourage social interaction and community life, the project includes playgrounds and recreational areas dedicated to children and families. For safety and comfort within the complex, dedicated pedestrian alleys will be built, with controlled traffic complemented by underground and above-ground parking spaces for residents and visitors.

The modern and bright architecture is designed by CUBE ARCHITECTURE, integrating ventilated facades, distinctive volumetry, elegant colors, and spacious balconies. Large glazed areas have been carefully planned to bring in abundant natural light and create a sense of openness and space.

“HORIZON CITY enjoys one of the most privileged locations in the North of Bucharest. We have direct access to the upcoming extension of Metro Line M2, to modern road infrastructure, and to bike lanes, ensuring excellent connectivity. Moreover, families choosing this project will find top international schools and kindergartens, as well as renowned private clinics and hospitals, all just steps away. These features make HORIZON CITY not just a real estate choice, but a true investment in a complete and balanced lifestyle,” emphasized Cătălin Apetri, Development Director of the Investor.

A strategic location

Situated on Bulevardul Pipera, HORIZON CITY enjoys privileged access to all the major points of interest in Northern Bucharest. The project has excellent connectivity: just minutes away are the Pipera and Aurel Vlaicu metro stations, while the planned extension of Metro Line M2 will bring a station right next to the complex. The A3 motorway is only 2 km away, and bike lanes on Bulevardul Pipera and Bulevardul Dimitrie Pompeiu are within walking distance, making alternative mobility a real option for residents.

The area is also well served educationally, with prestigious institutions such as the American International School, the Cambridge British School, as well as local schools and kindergartens covering all family needs. Healthcare infrastructure is equally strong, with modern clinics and hospitals such as MedLife Pipera, Regina Maria, and Ponderas Academic Hospital located nearby.

The shopping and lifestyle offer completes the dynamic character of the area: Kaufland and Lidl are just a few hundred meters away, Promenada Mall and Pipera Plaza are only minutes away, while the Băneasa Shopping City complex is a short drive. Residents will also have quick access to outdoor recreational areas, including Herastrau Park and Băneasa Forest, ideal for sports and relaxation.

Those who choose to invest early in the Horizon City project will benefit from a special launch price for two- and three-bedroom apartments.

About Ghai Sant Ram

Ghai Sant Ram is a British investor with more than two decades of experience in residential developments in both the UK and Romania. His international portfolio includes real estate projects developed under the Comfort Homes UK brand.

His investment vision is based on creating modern, functional, and accessible communities, combining the advantages of solid construction with the benefits of a balanced lifestyle.

In Romania, Ghai Sant Ram is best known for developing the Ivory Residence Pipera (www.ivoryresidence.ro), a modern residential complex located in the same northern area of the Capital. Ivory Residence has become a benchmark for the mid-upper market segment. The project demonstrated the investor’s commitment to quality and timely delivery, consolidating buyer and partner trust in his long-term plans.

With the launch of HORIZON CITY, Ghai Sant Ram continues his expansion strategy on the Romanian residential market, capitalizing on the strong potential of Northern Bucharest and the growing demand for modern, well-connected, and sustainable housing.

*This is a press release.