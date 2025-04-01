Hooverphonic returns to Bucharest for concert next week

Belgian band Hooverphonic will perform in Bucharest next week at a concert scheduled to take place on April 9 at Arenele Romane.

On April 8, they are scheduled to perform in Cluj-Napoca, at Form Space.

The group is celebrating 25 years since the release of the album The Magnificent Tree, which included hits such as Mad About You, Vinegar & Salt, Out of Sight, and Jackie Cane.

Lead singer Geike Arnaert, the artist who performed with Hooverphonic from 1997 to 2008, will join the group. She returned to the band in November last year, and the moment was celebrated with a re-release of the hit Mad About You, which had turned 20.

In more than 20 years of activity, Hooverphonic released 10 albums, combining trip-hop with alternative rock and electronic music. Their most recent release is the 2018 album Looking For Stars.

The band's songs have been included on the soundtracks of films such as CSI, La Femme Nikita, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Permanent Midnight, The Interview, Stealing Beauty, and Third Watch.

(Illustration: Hooverphonic Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com