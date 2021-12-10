Honeywell opens its first European security operations centre in Bucharest

Honeywell announced the launch of its first security operations centre (SOC) in Europe on December 9. Based in Bucharest, Romania, the SOC focuses on operational technology (OT) cyber threat detection, prevention and management in industrial environments and critical infrastructure.

The company said that the new centre is staffed by OT cybersecurity experts to serve Honeywell’s customers across the globe in meeting their growing needs for cybersecurity solutions.

“We are excited about opening our new centre in Bucharest because of the talent, internet infrastructure and support from local governmental partners,” said Ronald Binkofski, Honeywell president for Central and Eastern Europe.

“We see cyber threats facing industrial environments only getting worse as threat actors become more sophisticated and better funded. Honeywell’s new OT-focused SOC is a welcome addition to help industrial organizations around the world battle the increase in cyber-attacks. It’s no longer a matter of when a company will get attacked but rather when. Having the OT cyber expertise and resources like the Honeywell SOC on your side can help give organizations the advantage needed to minimize the impact of a cyber attack through threat detection and a faster response,” said Commercial Officer Tom Hanson at U.S. Embassy Bucharest in Romania, who attended the launch event.

The Bucharest centre will strengthen Honeywell’s global cybersecurity network and augment existing centres around the globe in providing regional and global OT security solutions.

Honeywell has been active in Romania since 1997, including manufacturing facilities located in Bucharest and Lugoj. The company employs several thousand people in the country. Its operations cover three main business areas: automation and control solutions, industrial process management, and systems for the aerospace and transport industries.

(Photo source: the company)