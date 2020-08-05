Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 13:59
Politics
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs wants Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to join Schengen
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Union (EU) must go “back to the future” of open borders once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Thursday, May 7.

Johansson also said that, in the long run, the EU would have to “update and further strengthen Schengen," local Agerpres reported, quoting Reuters. "To begin with, I want Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia to join," she added.

Ylva Johansson’s statements signal the EU executive’s desire to have Member States restore the Schengen area of free movement, which has collapsed after the closure of borders in the context of the coronavirus crisis. This situation recalled the flurry of uncoordinated border closures during the 2015-2016 migration crisis, Reuters commented.

“We now need to get back to the future, back to normality. And we need to do so as soon as the health situation allows it,” Johansson said during a videoconference with European lawmakers.

The European Commission wants the EU Member States to start gradually lifting national border controls. Thus, next week, the EC is expected to issue guidelines amounting to a balancing act between avoiding a second wave of COVID-19 infections and allowing economies to revive.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 13:59
Politics
EU Commissioner for Home Affairs wants Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to join Schengen
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Union (EU) must go “back to the future” of open borders once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control, the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Thursday, May 7.

Johansson also said that, in the long run, the EU would have to “update and further strengthen Schengen," local Agerpres reported, quoting Reuters. "To begin with, I want Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia to join," she added.

Ylva Johansson’s statements signal the EU executive’s desire to have Member States restore the Schengen area of free movement, which has collapsed after the closure of borders in the context of the coronavirus crisis. This situation recalled the flurry of uncoordinated border closures during the 2015-2016 migration crisis, Reuters commented.

“We now need to get back to the future, back to normality. And we need to do so as soon as the health situation allows it,” Johansson said during a videoconference with European lawmakers.

The European Commission wants the EU Member States to start gradually lifting national border controls. Thus, next week, the EC is expected to issue guidelines amounting to a balancing act between avoiding a second wave of COVID-19 infections and allowing economies to revive.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?