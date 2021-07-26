Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Senior Editor

 

Entertainment

Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection

26 July 2021
The tuberose growing in Hoghilag, in Romania's Sibiu county, could be the first flower in Romania and the third in Europe to get European protection. According to local Agerpres, the producers in this area will submit to the Ministry of Agriculture the evaluation documentation needed to obtain, at a later stage, the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status from the European Commission.

The applicant group - the "Centre of Excellence for the Promotion of the Hoghilag Commune" Association plans to submit the documentation at the Ministry of Agriculture on August 7, during the Tuberoses Festival in Hoghilag.

"The Association aims to register the product in the Official Journal of the European Union and to represent all tuberose growers in Hoghilag," said Ionuţ Diaconeasa, an agricultural consultant on geographical indications and European funds.

So far, only two other flowers from Belgium and Hungary received the European Protected Geographical Indication quality label, Agerpres also reported.

There are about 40 tuberose growers in Hoghilag. Half of them cultivate the plant intensively, for commercial purposes, and the other half as a hobby and for decorative purposes. About 200,000 tuberoses are grown on  four hectares in this area, in gardens and protected areas.

In 2019, about 8,000 tourists attended the two-day Tuberoses Festival in Hoghilag.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sarbatoarea Tuberozelor din Hoghilag)

05 April 2021
