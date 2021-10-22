Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
History Channel donates books to 25 high schools in Romania

22 October 2021
Following the success of its first donation campaign in 2019, History Channel announced on Friday that it would make a new donation of history books to 25 high schools in 13 counties in Romania. This year's donation will start on October 25, marking the Centenary of the birth of Romania's King Michael.

The beneficiary high schools are from the counties of Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița Năsăud, Brașov, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, and Teleorman. At the end of the campaign, an estimate of over 16,000 students and their teachers will have access to some of the newest titles in Romanian and European history.

Online bookstore Libris.ro and Save The Children Romania support History Channel in this campaign.

"The last time we donated books to Romanian schools, we included a quotation from respected Romanian historian Nicolae Iorga: 'A person who does not know their history is like a child who does not know their parents.' This time we want to pay homage to King Michael, whose impact on not only the history of Romania but the history of Europe should be remembered and celebrated. In his famous speech in Parliament 10 years ago, King Michael said that 'We cannot have a future without respecting our past'. We hope young people in Romania are boldly looking into the future while remembering and appreciating the path created for them by the brave predecessors, like King Michael," stated Izabella Wiley, SVP, General Manager A+E Networks CEE.

The books are meant to be an auxiliary help for the students in the 11th and 12th grades. According to a press release, the profile of the books is contemporary Romanian and European history, with a focus on the historical influence of King Michael and the Romanian Royal Family in the country's recent history.

"Every high school will receive a set of representative historical books signed, among others, by renowned Romanian historians as well as internationally acclaimed writers. To promote the diversity of voices in the research of history, 9 out of the selected 26 titles are written by female historians, while 4 other titles underline the role of women in Romania's history. Bylines include historians Ruxandra Cesereanu, Diana Mandache, Tatiana Niculescu and Mihaela Simina,” reads the press release.

A new documentary about King Michael of Romania will premiere on History Channel on October 24, 21:00 EET, marking 100 years since the monarch's birth.

(Photo source: A+E Networks)

