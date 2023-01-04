Real Estate

Historic Bucharest buildings to undergo renovation, consolidation works

04 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several buildings categorized as historical monuments, including the Suţu House on Calea Griviţei, the Pinacoteca in Lipscani, and the building of the "L.S. Bulandra" Theater in Schitu Măgureanu, will be renovated through the National Program for Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk.

The announcement was made by Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan on Facebook. The national program aims to consolidate buildings that are at risk of being damaged in the case of an earthquake and is run by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

The program has a budget of RON 200 mln in credits and RON 500 mln in credit commitments. The Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk (AMCCRS), submitted 24 funding requests with a value of approximately RON 620 mln (EUR 125.8 mln). The program covers 100% of the costs, so the ministry does not ask for co-financing either from the tenants or from the local or central authorities.

Some of the buildings in question are residential, and the mayor asked owners’ associations to work with City Hall officials in order to prepare the documentation necessary for the projects in question.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on FB)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Historic Bucharest buildings to undergo renovation, consolidation works

04 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several buildings categorized as historical monuments, including the Suţu House on Calea Griviţei, the Pinacoteca in Lipscani, and the building of the "L.S. Bulandra" Theater in Schitu Măgureanu, will be renovated through the National Program for Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk.

The announcement was made by Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan on Facebook. The national program aims to consolidate buildings that are at risk of being damaged in the case of an earthquake and is run by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

The program has a budget of RON 200 mln in credits and RON 500 mln in credit commitments. The Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk (AMCCRS), submitted 24 funding requests with a value of approximately RON 620 mln (EUR 125.8 mln). The program covers 100% of the costs, so the ministry does not ask for co-financing either from the tenants or from the local or central authorities.

Some of the buildings in question are residential, and the mayor asked owners’ associations to work with City Hall officials in order to prepare the documentation necessary for the projects in question.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on FB)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest