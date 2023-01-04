Historic Bucharest buildings to undergo renovation, consolidation works

Several buildings categorized as historical monuments, including the Suţu House on Calea Griviţei, the Pinacoteca in Lipscani, and the building of the "L.S. Bulandra" Theater in Schitu Măgureanu, will be renovated through the National Program for Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk.

The announcement was made by Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan on Facebook. The national program aims to consolidate buildings that are at risk of being damaged in the case of an earthquake and is run by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration.

The program has a budget of RON 200 mln in credits and RON 500 mln in credit commitments. The Bucharest City Hall, through the Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings at Seismic Risk (AMCCRS), submitted 24 funding requests with a value of approximately RON 620 mln (EUR 125.8 mln). The program covers 100% of the costs, so the ministry does not ask for co-financing either from the tenants or from the local or central authorities.

Some of the buildings in question are residential, and the mayor asked owners’ associations to work with City Hall officials in order to prepare the documentation necessary for the projects in question.

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on FB)