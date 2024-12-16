The Hills of Change: Romanian, Norwegian composers to create seven-part symphony inspired by the cities of Iași and Oslo

A special project named The Hills of Change launched recently, bringing together seven composers who will create a symphony inspired by the landscapes of Iași and Oslo. This collaboration between the Creative Industries Association (Romania) and DAC Music Performance (Norway) reimagines international artistic partnerships by merging music and painting in a unique interdisciplinary project.

Drawing inspiration from the urban landscapes of Iași and Oslo, the project unites seven composers - four Romanian and three Norwegian - who will create a seven-part chamber symphony. Each composer will develop their movement inspired by paintings created by artists from the two countries: Felix Aftene for Iași and Valeria Duca for Oslo.

The participating composers are Tirill Mohn, Martin Romberg, and Kristin Bolstad from Norway and Sabina Ulubeanu, Alexandru Sabin Murariu, Paul Pintilie, and Alexei Țurcan from Romania. Their compositions will translate visual elements into music, blending the essence of the cities’ landscapes and artistic styles into a singular auditory experience.

The resulting symphony will be performed for free in dedicated concerts in Iași and Oslo, aiming to attract over 700 attendees.

The initiative involves 43 artists, including composers, painters, musicians, and conductors, showcasing the creative dialogue between Romania and Norway.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/The Hills of Change)