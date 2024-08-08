Real Estate

Hili Properties takes full ownership of MIRO office building in Bucharest  

08 August 2024

Hili Properties, the real estate division of Maltese group Hili Ventures, has secured full ownership of the MIRO Office Building in Bucharest by acquiring the remaining 25% shareholding in Baneasa Real Estate SRL from Belgian developer Speedwell.

This transaction, finalized on August 1, 2024, marks a significant milestone for Hili Properties, reinforcing its strategic expansion and portfolio diversification.

Initially, Hili Properties acquired a 75% stake in the MIRO Office Building in 2022 from Speedwell.

This Class A mixed-use property, commissioned in 2021, spans 23,000 sqm of leasable area across five levels and features a 1,700 sqm outdoor plaza.

Located in the Baneasa area, MIRO is strategically positioned near Bucharest International Airport and Băneasa Shopping City.

“Completing the acquisition of the MIRO Office Building represents a significant milestone in our growth plan. This achievement is in line with our long-term strategy to enhance and diversify our portfolio and deliver value to our stakeholders while positively impacting the communities we serve,” commented Pier Luca Demajo, Chairman of Hili Properties.

The MIRO Office Building has earned BREEAM “Excellent” and WELL “Certified Platinum” certifications, making it the only building in Romania to meet such high standards.

The property is fully occupied, hosting international brands such as KPMG Romania, Rovere, COS, Masia, Biocodex, Speedwell, Neoclinique, Stradale, Jura, HiSky, and Doctor Skin. Hili Properties’ portfolio includes 22 properties valued at EUR 229 million across several European countries.

Parent group Hili Ventures also owns Premier Restaurants – the owner of the McDonald’s fast-food franchise in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

