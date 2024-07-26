Romanian Hidroelectrica begins testing on upgraded hydropower unit

Romanian power group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) has reached a significant milestone in its modernization project for the Stejaru Hydropower Plant, one of its biggest production units with an installed capacity of 210 MW.

On July 24, the upgraded Hydroelectric Unit No. 5 (HA5), with a capacity of 54.126 MW, was successfully synchronized with the national energy system after extensive refurbishment work.

The modernization project, initially contracted to the Romelectro-Litostroj Power Doo consortium, was completed by local firm Hidroserv. The effort is part of a broader initiative to enhance the plant's overall capacity and efficiency.

"Modernizing the Stejaru Hydropower Plant is crucial for improving efficiency and ensuring the continuity of clean energy production. The successful refurbishment of Unit No. 5 is a significant step in securing Hidroelectrica's existing assets. We are committed to maintaining high-performance standards and contributing to Romania's energy security," said Karoly Borbely, CEO of Hidroelectrica.

Located on the Bistrița River, about 15 km from the Izvoru Muntelui Dam, Stejaru is one of Romania's largest hydropower plants.

The associated Izvoru Muntelui Dam, a concrete structure standing 127 meters high and 435 meters long, creates the Bicaz Reservoir, the largest artificial lake in Romania, with a volume of 1.230 million cubic meters and a surface area of 326 km².

Listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after a record IPO in June 2023, Hidroelectrica is the most valuable company in Romania with a capitalization of RON 56 bln (EUR 11 bln).

