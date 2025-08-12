Hidroelectrica revives 45 MW solar park project in Brăila County

Romania’s state-owned electricity producer Hidroelectrica has launched a RON 158 million contract for the construction of the Tudor Vladimirescu photovoltaic park in Brăila County, Energy Tehnologies & System documents show, as reported by Profit.ro. The 45 MW project has been on hold since 2012, when the company entered insolvency.

The site covers 55 hectares of land owned by Hidroelectrica for several years, located near Transelectrica’s high-voltage lines and distribution and transformation stations.

According to the technical specifications, the contract covers design, manufacturing and procurement, transport and delivery, preparatory works, installation of equipment, on-site testing, and commissioning. The project will be financed from the company’s own funds, with a completion timeline of three years.

Hidroelectrica is seeking to expand its presence in the photovoltaic energy sector. In addition to the Tudor Vladimirescu project, it has signed a contract for the “Nufărul” floating solar park in Ipotești on the Olt River and is planning to acquire four operational projects, targeting a combined solar capacity of 360 MW.

The company already operates the Crucea wind farm and remains Romania’s largest electricity producer, with an installed capacity exceeding 6,400 MW.

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)