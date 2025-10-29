Romanian hydropower producer Hidroelectrica reports 75% reservoir capacity ahead of winter

Romanian hydropower producer Hidroelectrica enters the cold season with its water reservoirs filled to over 75% capacity, a higher level than a year ago, Radu Constantin, Chief Administrative Officer of the company, said at the 14th Energy Forum organized by DC Media Group, Bursa.ro reported.

Constantin said the company is reinforcing its role in guaranteeing Romania’s energy security through an investment plan exceeding EUR 1.4 billion for the next two years, focused on modernization, re-technology, and expanding energy storage capacity.

With a large portfolio of dams that can be retrofitted to serve as natural power storage capacities, Hidroelectrica’s strategy of investing in batteries may seem unexpected.

“We are entering the cold season with water reserves in the reservoirs of over 75%, a higher level than last year. We are prepared to make all Hidroelectrica units available to the National Energy System to cover any potential energy deficit situations,” Constantin said.

Hidroelectrica has signed contracts worth more than EUR 240 million this year for modernization and re-engineering projects and is conducting public procurement procedures valued at an estimated EUR 380 million for the final months of 2025.

“In the storage area, we have two important projects already launched: the battery system at the Crucea Wind Farm and a storage project at Porțile de Fier II hydropower unit. Hidroelectrica is accelerating the company’s transformation to ensure the flexibility and security of the energy system,” Constantin added.

He noted that the company, traditionally a hydropower producer, now also operates the 108 MW Crucea wind farm. The development of storage capacity, he said, represents a crucial stage in ensuring the stability of the national energy system.

“We assume the goal of delivering cheap, sustainable, and competitive energy. Our investments aim not only at technological performance, but also at the balance between production, supply, and the needs of the end consumer,” Constantin concluded.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)