Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 08:19
Business
Romanian hydropower company spends EUR 80 mln to refurbish 350MW power plant
28 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-owned hydropower company Hidroelectrica will totally refurbish its hydropower plant (CHE) Râu Mare - Retezat under a EUR 80 million project, financed from own funds. The plan’s capacity will increase to 350MW after the process, Economica.net reported.

The company wants to make CHE Râu Mare - Retezat the country’s largest supplier of system services, balancing and peak power supplier, Hidroelectrica’s CEO Bogdan Badea said at the inauguration of the Bretea hydropower plant on Stei river. He added that it is "a priority project" for the company he runs, along with the refurbishment of the hydropower plants at Stejaru (on Bicaz river, Neamt County, Eastern Romania) and Vidraru (on Arges river, Arges County, Southern Romania).

The timing of the investment project at Râu Mare - Retezat depends on the natural conditions. The project will probably start next spring after the dam is replenished.

The Gura Apelor dam, built in the mountains on the Râul Mare river, is the largest embankment dam built in Europe. The construction of the dam began in 1975 and was completed in 1986. It has a height of 168 meters and can hold 225 million cubic meters of water.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 08:19
Business
Romanian hydropower company spends EUR 80 mln to refurbish 350MW power plant
28 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state-owned hydropower company Hidroelectrica will totally refurbish its hydropower plant (CHE) Râu Mare - Retezat under a EUR 80 million project, financed from own funds. The plan’s capacity will increase to 350MW after the process, Economica.net reported.

The company wants to make CHE Râu Mare - Retezat the country’s largest supplier of system services, balancing and peak power supplier, Hidroelectrica’s CEO Bogdan Badea said at the inauguration of the Bretea hydropower plant on Stei river. He added that it is "a priority project" for the company he runs, along with the refurbishment of the hydropower plants at Stejaru (on Bicaz river, Neamt County, Eastern Romania) and Vidraru (on Arges river, Arges County, Southern Romania).

The timing of the investment project at Râu Mare - Retezat depends on the natural conditions. The project will probably start next spring after the dam is replenished.

The Gura Apelor dam, built in the mountains on the Râul Mare river, is the largest embankment dam built in Europe. The construction of the dam began in 1975 and was completed in 1986. It has a height of 168 meters and can hold 225 million cubic meters of water.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania
25 October 2019
Culture & History
Sumedru’s fire, a tradition that has survived in Romania for 2000 years
25 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play for the first time against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals
25 October 2019
Social
Romania illegal logging: Authorities censor scientific report that shows volume of wood cut each year
24 October 2019
Social
Bucharest City Council passes Oxygen vignette, cars under Euro 3 standard to be banned from the city
24 October 2019
Business
Romania continues to go down in World Bank’s Doing Business Ranking
24 October 2019
Business
Update: Romanian tech unicorn UiPath to lay off 400 employees, CFO leaves company
24 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate announces his list of ministers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40