Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:23
Business
Hidroelectrica eyes CEZ, Enel assets in Romania, sets aside EUR 10 mln for advisor
03 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica, controlled by the state (80%) and having Fondul Proprietatea as significant shareholder (20%), has officially announced that it wants to buy assets put up for sale by Italian group Enel and Czech group CEZ in Romania.

The company is looking to purchase consultancy services for these potential deals, for which it is ready to pay EUR 10 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. The call for bids was published on Friday, August 30, on the public procurement portal.

Hidroelectrica, the most profitable energy producer in Romania, has significant financial resources and the ability to attract loans to buy other energy assets.

Enel and CEZ both have electricity distribution and supply operations in Romania and own some of the largest wind farms in the country.

Enel initiated the sale of its operations in Romania in 2014, but then decided to postpone the deal. This year, news emerged again about the Italian group’s intention to sell minority stakes in its Romanian subsidiaries.

Czech state-owned group CEZ is also preparing to sell its operations in Romania and other markets in the region.

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:23
Business
Hidroelectrica eyes CEZ, Enel assets in Romania, sets aside EUR 10 mln for advisor
03 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica, controlled by the state (80%) and having Fondul Proprietatea as significant shareholder (20%), has officially announced that it wants to buy assets put up for sale by Italian group Enel and Czech group CEZ in Romania.

The company is looking to purchase consultancy services for these potential deals, for which it is ready to pay EUR 10 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. The call for bids was published on Friday, August 30, on the public procurement portal.

Hidroelectrica, the most profitable energy producer in Romania, has significant financial resources and the ability to attract loans to buy other energy assets.

Enel and CEZ both have electricity distribution and supply operations in Romania and own some of the largest wind farms in the country.

Enel initiated the sale of its operations in Romania in 2014, but then decided to postpone the deal. This year, news emerged again about the Italian group’s intention to sell minority stakes in its Romanian subsidiaries.

Czech state-owned group CEZ is also preparing to sell its operations in Romania and other markets in the region.

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40